Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary

Saturday Night Live marked its 50th anniversary with a grand celebration featuring a host of celebrities.

Among those attending the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert were Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who took part in a humorous skit during the event.

According to Deadline, the special concert, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, focused solely on musical performances, with Fallon clarifying early on that no awards would be presented during the three-hour show.

In regards to this, Fallon stated, “Apparently, there’s been some confusion. This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight. So, I just want to make sure that everyone knows that.”

As Fallon made the announcement, Hanks and Wilson were humorously spotted exiting Radio City Music Hall, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Moreover, the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert showcased performances from an impressive lineup of artists, including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, and The B-52s.

Additionally, the celebrations will continue till Sunday, February 16.