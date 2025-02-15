Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating’ aspect of life

Pete Davidson just admitted that media attention towards his love life has not only been “humiliating: but also “upsetting.”

The former Saturday Night Live or SNL star, who has dated some of the most famous women in the world, claimed that the unnecessary attention was brought about just because he was “ugly.”

"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keoghan,” the 31-year-old celebrity told Page Six.

Pete continued, “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

"I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,” he further mentioned.

Furthermore, Pete did proceed to clarify that he has cordial relationships with his exes that include, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

"I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women and when it’s ended, it’s been cool,” Pete Davidson concluded.