 
Geo News

Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating' aspect of life

Pete Davidson talked about how scrutinity under the spotlight can be a bit too much

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating’ aspect of life
Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating’ aspect of life

Pete Davidson just admitted that media attention towards his love life has not only been “humiliating: but also “upsetting.”

The former Saturday Night Live or SNL star, who has dated some of the most famous women in the world, claimed that the unnecessary attention was brought about just because he was “ugly.”

"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keoghan,” the 31-year-old celebrity told Page Six.

Pete continued, “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

"I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,” he further mentioned.

Furthermore, Pete did proceed to clarify that he has cordial relationships with his exes that include, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

"I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women and when it’s ended, it’s been cool,” Pete Davidson concluded. 

Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Selena Gomez unveils how her life changed after meeting Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez unveils how her life changed after meeting Benny Blanco
'Modern Family' Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look
'Modern Family' Star Rico Rodriguez unrecognizable with new look
'Euphoria' undergoes major cast changes ahead of season three
'Euphoria' undergoes major cast changes ahead of season three
Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets honest about his feelings for fiancee Selena Gomez
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce breaks silence post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event
Emma Watson makes rare public appearance at annual sports event