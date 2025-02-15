Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career

Victoria Beckham is set to release a new documentary chronicling her three-decade-long journey in music, fashion, and beauty.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is collaborating with her husband, David Beckham, on the project, which aims to showcase her evolution from a pop icon to a respected entrepreneur.

According to Daily Mail, the documentary follows the massive success of David’s Beckham series on Netflix, which garnered Emmy nominations and a BAFTA nod.

While David admitted that getting Victoria on board wasn’t easy, he emphasized her relentless work ethic and hopes the series will give audiences a deeper look into her life and business ventures, as per the outlet.

Set to provide a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion empire, the documentary coincides with her preparations for Paris Fashion Week.

Moreover, Victoria, who launched her clothing line in 2008 and expanded into beauty and skincare in 2019, is eager for the series to be well-received, particularly in the U.S.

With Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham as executive producers, the documentary is expected to offer an intimate portrayal of Victoria’s career, celebrating her influence in the fashion world while giving fans a closer look at her personal and professional journey.