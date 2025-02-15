 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career

Victoria Beckham is set to release a major new documentary on her career which showcases her three decades journey

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career
Victoria Beckham set to release major new project highlighting her career

Victoria Beckham is set to release a new documentary chronicling her three-decade-long journey in music, fashion, and beauty.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is collaborating with her husband, David Beckham, on the project, which aims to showcase her evolution from a pop icon to a respected entrepreneur.

According to Daily Mail, the documentary follows the massive success of David’s Beckham series on Netflix, which garnered Emmy nominations and a BAFTA nod.

While David admitted that getting Victoria on board wasn’t easy, he emphasized her relentless work ethic and hopes the series will give audiences a deeper look into her life and business ventures, as per the outlet.

Set to provide a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion empire, the documentary coincides with her preparations for Paris Fashion Week.

Moreover, Victoria, who launched her clothing line in 2008 and expanded into beauty and skincare in 2019, is eager for the series to be well-received, particularly in the U.S.

With Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham as executive producers, the documentary is expected to offer an intimate portrayal of Victoria’s career, celebrating her influence in the fashion world while giving fans a closer look at her personal and professional journey.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni opt to fight over ending feud?
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni opt to fight over ending feud?
Renee Zellweger refuses to ‘let go' of ‘Bridget Jones'
Renee Zellweger refuses to ‘let go' of ‘Bridget Jones'
Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating' aspect of life
Pete Davidson unveils ‘humiliating' aspect of life
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors late One Direction singer
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy honors late One Direction singer
Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reason for working with women directors
Nicole Kidman dishes on shocking reason for working with women directors
Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus stun with ‘SNL 50' show
Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus stun with ‘SNL 50' show
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Zoe Kravitz spends time with Noah Centineo post Channing Tatum split
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson appears humorous at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary