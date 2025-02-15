Gaby Roslin breaks silence on her grief after parents' death

Gaby Roslin has opened up about the lasting pain of losing both her parents in her early thirties.

The 60-year-old BBC Radio DJ shared how nearly three decades later, the grief still feels like "being hit in my tummy."

Roslin’s mother, Jackie, passed away in 1997 at the age of 62 due to lung cancer caused by smoking, while her father, Clive, died shortly after from a stroke.

While speaking to OK! Magazine, she expressed deep sadness that her mother never got to meet her daughters, Libbi-Jack and Amelie.

According to Daily Mail, she recalled hearing something on the radio about children not meeting their grandparents, which instantly triggered emotions.

Moreover, she said, “I always tell people there are no rules to grief. And now, 28 years later, I feel like someone hit me in my stomach.”

Additionally, Roslin keeps her mother’s memory alive by sharing stories with her children and displaying photos around the house.

As per the outlet, she emphasized the importance of cherishing life, a lesson she learned from her mother’s passing by saying, “We don’t know when it’s going to end. I just want to make the most of every moment.”