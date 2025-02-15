 
Geo News

Gaby Roslin breaks silence on her grief after parents' death

Gaby Roslin opens up about her parents' death and the grief which still feels like 'being hit in her tummy'

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Gaby Roslin breaks silence on her grief after parents death
Gaby Roslin breaks silence on her grief after parents' death

Gaby Roslin has opened up about the lasting pain of losing both her parents in her early thirties. 

The 60-year-old BBC Radio DJ shared how nearly three decades later, the grief still feels like "being hit in my tummy."

Roslin’s mother, Jackie, passed away in 1997 at the age of 62 due to lung cancer caused by smoking, while her father, Clive, died shortly after from a stroke.

While speaking to OK! Magazine, she expressed deep sadness that her mother never got to meet her daughters, Libbi-Jack and Amelie.

According to Daily Mail, she recalled hearing something on the radio about children not meeting their grandparents, which instantly triggered emotions.

Moreover, she said, “I always tell people there are no rules to grief. And now, 28 years later, I feel like someone hit me in my stomach.”

Additionally, Roslin keeps her mother’s memory alive by sharing stories with her children and displaying photos around the house.

As per the outlet, she emphasized the importance of cherishing life, a lesson she learned from her mother’s passing by saying, “We don’t know when it’s going to end. I just want to make the most of every moment.”

Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors video
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail
Chet Hanks drops bombshell about relationship with Kim Zolciak
Chet Hanks drops bombshell about relationship with Kim Zolciak
Jesse Plemons reveals why 'Zero Day' characters have vague political views
Jesse Plemons reveals why 'Zero Day' characters have vague political views
King Charles surprises British solider who served with Prince Harry video
King Charles surprises British solider who served with Prince Harry
King Charles' unexpected take on Trump's bold remark about Prince Harry revealed
King Charles' unexpected take on Trump's bold remark about Prince Harry revealed