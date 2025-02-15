 
Chet Hanks drops bombshell about relationship with Kim Zolciak

News Desk
February 15, 2025

Chet Hanks has revealed he was texting Kim Zolciak on his way to the Running Point premiere, amid rumours of their connection after spending time together on The Surreal Life.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Running Point premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 13, the 34-year-old admitted that he is still in regular contact with Zolciak.

Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared, "I just texted her in the car right now.”

Spilling on the nature of their relationship, the actor and musician said, "We're friends," but did not completely rule out the chance of a romance.

When the Payroll singer was asked if he and Real Housewives of Atlanta star are “dating friends,” to which he replied, "I don't know. We're friends."

For the unversed, Hanks and Zolciak seemed close while filming the MTV reality show The Surreal Life in fall 2023, which aired in the summer of 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that in the teaser for the show, the Do It Better hitmaker called Zolciak a “MILF,” and they got into bed together.

