Renee Zellweger on sharing 'Bridget Jones' journey with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant

February 15, 2025

Renee Zellweger has opened up about filming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy with her longtime co-stars Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie with People Magazine, the actress revealed her true feelings about the experience filming the final installment of the beloved franchise.

Revealing some mixed emotions, Renee said, “It was both wonderful and sad.”

She went on to explain, “We've been forging this friendship for over 25 years together. Through this journey, a shared journey, Bridget Jones' journey.”

It is worth mentioning that Mad About the Boy marks the final film of the franchise which began in 2001 with the first movie, Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Renee shared that there were some “real tears” shed during the filming of the movie.

She went on to confirm if she really thinks this is the end of Bridget Jones’ story, saying, “That's what I understand. That's what Colin said.”

This comes after Renee previously discussed this chapter of the franchise in the interview with the outlet.

Moreover, Renee previously discussed this chapter of the franchise in a separate interview.

“But the script was so beautifully written that the emotion just sneaks up on you. You think you’re heading in one direction that feels familiar, and then yeah, it just gets you,” she shared then.

