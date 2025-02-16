Prince Harry has time traveled as Meghan ‘takes care of babies'

Prince Harry is spotted elated as Meghan Markle leaves him alone in Canada.



The Duke of Sussex, who is attending the Invictus Games in Vancouver, has shown a signs of old self as he spends time with army veterans.

Speaking about Harry’s demeanour, Royal expert Phil Dampier says: "I think that Harry looks happier on his own away from Meghan.”

"Sometimes I think when he's with her he feels a little bit in her shadow, and she tends to sort of dominate proceedings.

The expert notes: "And as a professional actress she's got all the attributes to know which levers to pull, to get publicity and to be seen, and to get her message across.

"But I think when he's on his own he looks more relaxed, and he's been seen having a few beers with friends,” concluded Mr Dampier