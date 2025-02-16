 
Geo News

Prince Harry has time traveled as Meghan 'takes care of babies'

Prince Harry is reliving in the past without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Prince Harry is spotted elated as Meghan Markle leaves him alone in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex, who is attending the Invictus Games in Vancouver, has shown a signs of old self as he spends time with army veterans.

Speaking about Harry’s demeanour, Royal expert Phil Dampier says: "I think that Harry looks happier on his own away from Meghan.”

"Sometimes I think when he's with her he feels a little bit in her shadow, and she tends to sort of dominate proceedings.

The expert notes: "And as a professional actress she's got all the attributes to know which levers to pull, to get publicity and to be seen, and to get her message across.

"But I think when he's on his own he looks more relaxed, and he's been seen having a few beers with friends,” concluded Mr Dampier 

