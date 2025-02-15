Sara Bareilles reveals 1 thing not to expect on her wedding with Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles has revealed one thing not to expect on her wedding with Joe Tippett.

In an interview with People Magazine, Sara opened up about her wedding plans with fiance Joe.

The Waitress: The Musical star told the outlet, "we are getting married this year."

Keeping the exact date a secret, Sara made clear about one thing not to expect on her big day.

She revealed that there won't be any Broadway-style performances at the big ceremony.

The singer said, "Being someone who is around performance a lot, I really want my friends to get to relax and just have some champagne."

"If somebody ends up singing, I will let you know," she added.

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tipett, who met in 2015 while working on the musical Waitress, got engaged in December 2022 during a romantic trip to Mexico City, where the actor proposed while slow dancing on a rooftop at sunset.

It is worth mentioning that Sara previously shared that her wedding must-haves include cozy seating.

"I want lots of blankets in case it's cold because I hate being cold. The food has to be slamming and the music has to be amazing," she told the same outlet then.