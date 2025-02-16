Photo: Jennifer Garner sparks health concerns post L.A wildfires: Source

Jennifer Garner is reportedly on the brink of a severe burnout.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the former wife of Ben Affleck has not been feeling her best lately.

Reportedly, the 13 Going on 30 star has become exhausted after putting in praiseworthy efforts for the recovery post L.A wildfires.

Sharing why she should focus on herself right now, a source told the outlet, “Jen hasn't burned out yet, but she's come close and knows it's.”

Explaining the reason behind this, they claimed, “Because she has a hard time saying no, especially when it comes to helping neighbors or lending a hand to the community."

For those unversed, Jennifer stepped out for those in need in Los Angeles by volunteering with World Central Kitchen in January.

The 52-year-old actress reportedly gave “hugs to so many people” while distributing food to needy people.

Praising her kindness, a source told the outlet, "You're seeing that up close as she puts in real hard work around the wildfire recovery.”

In conclusion, the source added, “The disaster directly affected people she has known for years through church and in her neighborhood.”