Here's how Timothee Chalamet reacted when Kylie Jenner demanded kids

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly very serious about each other.

New reports confirmed that Timothee Chalamet has no problem when Kylie Jenner talks about baby 3 with him.

Nonetheless, this was not always the case as a resurfaced report of Life & Style mentioned how the Dune star responded when Kylie first proposed having kids with him.

At that time, a source told the outlet, “Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together.”

“Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding but, no, she was dead serious,” the spy confided claiming that Timothee was highly focused on their romance then.

“While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” the source declared.

Reportedly, the acting sensation did not want to trouble himself with questions such as “when are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding?” and wanted to make the most of their time together.