Dave Grohl spotted with wife first time since baby scandal

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum were spotted together for the first time in five months since his announcement of a surprise baby outside of wedlock.

The musician, 56, and Blum, 48, were seen on Tuesday in Los Angeles as his wife of two decades picked him up from a home in the San Fernando Valley.

Grohl was carrying a duffle bag when he exited the property and got inside the car. The estranged couple appeared to be chatting as Blum drove off, per Page Six.

Brohl and Blum, parents to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, did not appear to have their wedding bands on.

The LA outing comes five months after Grohl announced he had welcomed "a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

The Foo Fighters frontman said in his September 2024 statement that he planned to be “a loving and supportive parent to” the new baby. As for Blum and their children, he said, “I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

However, the musician did not shy away from making public appearances as he spent his birthday volunteering with LA wildfire relief groups and also performed alongside his fellow Nirvana band members and daughter Violet at the FireAid Benefit Concert.

In December, three months after Grohl’s shocking announcement, a source spilled to People Magazine that he and Blum were trying to move on, noting that their marriage “is still not in great shape,” but “they are trying to move forward.”