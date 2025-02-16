Pete Davidson gives ex-fiancee Ariana Grande a shouout

Pete Davidson is rooting for his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande ahead of the 2025 Oscars.

The SNL alum, 31, made the rare comments about Grande, also 31, in a recent exchange with Page Six ahead of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

"When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we're not in the same circles, it's all love," Davidson told the publication before proceeding with a sweet shoutout for the Oscar nominee.

"I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold," he added of Grande, who is up for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda in Wicked.

Davidson and Grande were engaged for roughly four months in 2018 before the exes eventually called it quits.

The comedian also reflected on his former "adult relationships with some pretty amazing women," remarking that "when it's ended it's been cool."

Reflecting on his dating history with some Hollywood A-listers, Davidson opened up about the online harassment he faced in the process.

"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood," Davidson added. "But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like, five years and it made my life a living hell."

Davidson then called the scrutiny "embarrassing," noting that "you want people to write about your work."

"I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating," said Davidson, who departed from the show in 2022.