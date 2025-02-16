Photo: Renée Zellweger explains why she finds role of 'Bridget Jones' relatable

Renée Zellweger opened up about her role as Bridget Jones.

In a new chat with Page Six at the New York premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the actress got candid about her takeaways from the life of her character, Bridget Jones.

She began by expressing how she related to her character, “All the clumsy things,” noting, “And the ‘fake it ’til you make it’ [mantra].”

She also shared earlier in the day her “mic pack fell off when” they “were doing a television show and it was sliding down” her “back and luckily it got caught in” her “skirt!”

Renee addressed that she acts upon the “faking it ’til you make it” motto that is “really just doing it, isn’t it? And not judging yourself as you do it.”

“It’s just doing it, right?” she remarked.

She even praised her character by weighing in on her “authenticity and her optimism and her sense of humor and her goodness.”

“I love how open she is. I love her physicality, I love that she walks like a good person and she’s open to everything, and I love that she’s constantly, authentically charming and herself,” she added.

“And I love that she doesn’t mean anybody’s standard idea about beauty or success but she triumphs anyway by forging her own path,” the actress who reprised her role as a widower in the new movie concluded.