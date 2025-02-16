Anthony Mackie starrer ‘Captain America' tops US box office

Anthony Mackie starrer, Captain America: Brave New World, just generated 40 million dollars on its first day of release in the United States.

According to The Numbers, this whopping figure earned the film the top spot at the box office.

This standalone Captain America film co-stars acting legend, Harrison Ford as both President Thaddeus Ross and the character's alter ego, Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World is the second Marvel movie, in the past year, to enjoy an impressive number of sales, narrowly beating Deadpool & Wolverine, that generated 30 million dollars in sales on its first day in theaters.

Even though the film managed to top the box office, it received rather mild reviews, as per Variety, describing the movie as "a reasonably diverting time filler that feels like what it is: a pit stop in the MCU's rebooting-the-Avengers strategy", while Digital Spy noted, "Captain America: Brave New World will leave you with a feeling of ‘been there, seen that.’”

Apart from Marvel movies, Paddington Bear made his return to the big screens of US too, with the latest installment, Paddington in Peru, earning the second spot at the box office.