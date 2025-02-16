Lady Gaga, Cher stuns fans with their glam at 'Saturday Night Live' anniversary 

 
February 16, 2025

Lady Gaga and Cher stole the spotlight at Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary concert afterparty in New York City on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Gaga turned heads with her goth-glam ensemble, donning a textured black coat over a sheer gown.

Moreover, she completed her striking look with a statement black headpiece adorned with lace, oversized designer sunglasses, and knee-high boots, just a day after performing her hit Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Meanwhile, Cher made a bold entrance alongside her 39-year-old boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

Additionally, the music icon stunned in a black lace bustier corset paired with a dark linen jacket and matching slacks.

As per the publication, Edwards complemented her look with a leather jacket and pinstripe pants as the couple arrived at the star-studded event, following Cher’s performance of her 1989 classic If I Could Turn Back Time at Radio City Music Hall.

Furthermore, both stars added to the high-profile glamour of the evening, celebrating five decades of Saturday Night Live in true showbiz fashion, as per the outlet's reports. 

