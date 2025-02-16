Photo: Victoria Beckham growing 'insecure' of David Beckham's good looks: Report

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham do not shy away from showing their love for each other publicly.

Nonetheless, the latest findings of Heat Magazine established that the fashion designer feels insecure about her husband.

Spilling the beans on this matter, a source told the outlet, “Vic has made no secret of the fact she’s suffered with major hang-ups and insecurities throughout her life.”

The spy also confided, “As much as she loves it when she and David show off their buff bodies, and display their love for one another, on Instagram, she still falls victim to feeling as though she needs to be looking over her shoulder.”

“She knows David looks hot and everyone is lusting after him – and, obviously, stripping down for a global ad campaign is different from what they usually share on social media,” they remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid the release of Victoria’s documentary chronicling her three-decade-long journey in music, fashion, and beauty.

The documentary, produced by Nicola Howson and Julia Nottingham, will give insights into a lesser-known side of Victoria’s career, celebrating her influence in the fashion world while giving fans a closer look at her personal and professional journey.