Meghan Markle sends strong message to King Charles, Prince William about Harry in latest statement

Prince Harry moved to US with Meghan Markle after stepping down as senior royals

February 16, 2025

Meghan Markle has apparently sent a strong message to her in-laws, the British royal family, about husband Prince Harry.

The duchess seemingly has sent the message to King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton about Harry in the latest statement she released on social media.

Meghan took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up photo with Harry to mark Valentine’s Day.

Meghan, who was with Harry in Canada for Invictus Games, said, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”

She continued, “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother also revealed her future plans with Harry, saying, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”

Moreover, amid Prince Harry’s ongoing rift with royal family, Meghan with whom the duke moved to US after stepping down as senior royals, said in an apparent message to the royals, “love wins.”

