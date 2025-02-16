Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement on Valentine's Day

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has made a big announcement on Valentine’s Day, saying “So extraordinarily delighted.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle retweeted Althorp House's announcement with a heartfelt statement.

The Spencer Family announced, “We are thrilled to confirm the full line up for the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place 11th - 13th April 2025.”

Reacting to it, Charles Spender said, “So extraordinarily delighted to be RTing this - news of the line up for the Althorp Literary Festival on 11-13 April!”

He continued, “It’s been a few years since we held this festival. I missed it so much, that I’ve resurrected it - with wonderful authors coming, many of whom I’m proud to call friends.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Looks like an amazing lineup!”

Another commented, “Looks fantastic, a great line up of authors. Only wish I lived closer. Hope it’s a great success.”

“Can't wait. The last one was a fabulous day,” the third reacted.