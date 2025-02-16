Kylie Minogue steps out in style ahead of her 'Tension Tour'

Kylie Minogue turned heads at Perth Airport on Sunday as she departed following a spectacular performance at RAC Arena, marking the start of her highly anticipated Tension Tour.

The 56-year-old singer, known for her trendsetting style, opted for a relaxed yet chic airport look, pairing a retro-inspired sleeveless grey top with bold yellow and red graphics and eye-catching wide-leg trousers adorned with abstract paint strokes.

While completing her ensemble, Minogue layered a sporty red jacket and accessorized with statement sunglasses, exuding effortless cool.

According to Daily Mail, the Padam Padam hitmaker appeared in high spirits as she navigated the terminal, flashing her signature radiant smile while interacting with staff and fans.

Moreover, her departure follows a dazzling concert in Perth, where she captivated audiences in a sheer black gown with silver embellishments, delivering a high-energy performance alongside futuristic backup dancers and an elaborate stage production.

It is worth mentioning that Minogue’s Tension Tour celebrates her 16th studio album and is set to continue across Australia and beyond, solidifying her status as one of the country’s most beloved music legends.