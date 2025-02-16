Royal fans react to King Charles latest 'ideal' work

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts on King Charles latest move, dubbed as ‘Ideal work for a king.”

The palace shared update about King Charles latest royal engagement on Instagram.

It said, “As part of National Apprenticeship Week, The King visited SeAH Wind in Middlesbrough, which trains participants for roles in the offshore wind turbine manufacturing sector, focusing on welding and heavy engineering skills essential for constructing wind turbine monopiles.”

“His Majesty toured the factory, which produces up to four monopiles a week and met equipment operators and construction apprentices,” it further said.

Reacting to the post, one royal fan said, “Ideal work for a king. bless the UK, Scotland Ireland & Wales”

Another said, “He reaches out to people with magic, that's our cool King Charles who people like!!!”

“God Bless you King Charles III - Your Such A Beautiful Soul ' Have A Wonderful Day,” the third said.

The fourth commented, “Wonderful. I also very much enjoyed following The Queen's engagements with the Literacy Trust and Maggie's on the day.”