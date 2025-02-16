Prince Harry ‘denied' by Donald Trump: ‘Don't think he let him off the hook'

Prince Harry has just been warned that despite his deportation fears now being behind him, he should be careful because the President of the United States still seems to have kept him “on the hook”.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen issued all of this in his opinion piece for GB News.

This piece featured a number of admissions by the writer, one of which being that “While many Sussex detractors in the UK may be rejoicing that he won’t be sent back to their midst, this decision is far from an exoneration.”

Because “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain under the scrutiny they so richly deserve.”

As Mr Cohen explains, “Trump’s choice demonstrates diplomatic restraint that avoids needlessly inflaming UK—US relations.”

And “more importantly, by withholding deportation, he spares the Monarchy—an institution he deeply admires—unnecessary embarrassment.”

Especially considering the fact that, “A deportation battle would not only risk humiliating King Charles also hand Harry and Meghan a fresh opportunity to cast themselves as victims,” and “Trump, ever-attuned to public sentiment, denied them that gift,” the commentator believes.

However, before signing off he issued a warning as well and said, “don’t think for a minute he let them off the hook.”

Because the comment about Prince Harry already having “enough problems with his wife” is something the author calls believes to be ‘highly appreciated’ from the “this common-sense president”.