Prince Harry, Meghan Markle defend charity donations against bombshell claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are defending themselves against claims that they support the Democrats in America.

In a new report, The New York Post has highlighted Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity’s donations to various projects linked in some way to Democrats.

According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell charity donated a total of £624,493 ($786,550) on these operatives.

Notably, their biggest donation, a sum of £198,491 ($250,000), was handed to Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, for her Women’s Wellness Space.

Archewell also donated £116,316 to Jiore Craig in 2023, an independent media strategist who is known to be the Democrats’ "go-to" for "countering disinformation.”

In addition to that, the Sussexes' charity made a donation of £123,104 to a firm set up by two former royal aides Beth Herlihy and Clara Loughran and donated £71,456 to Markup News Inc., a charity set up by Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and Democratic mega-donor George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Now, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has defended Archwell's donations, telling the outlet: "It’s important to note The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election and to suggest they’re trying to curry favour with the Democratic Party — simply because a donation went to Ashley Biden’s nonpartisan nonprofit focused on women’s mental health, or because they hired a consultant specializing in digital safety — is misguided.”

They added: “The Duke and Duchess are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference."