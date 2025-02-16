Tom Holland surprises fans with HUGE 'Spider-Man 4' announcement

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland reveals exciting opportunity for fans

Spider Man star Tom Holland made a major announcement for fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Holland, 28, revealed an exciting opportunity for fans.

The actor invited fans to enter a special giveaway for a chance to spend a day on the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4 set.

In the video, Holland said, "Hey guys, so exciting news. How would you like to come to London? to spend a day with me on set of Spider-Man 4."

"We will fly you anywhere around the world, put you up in a swanky hotel for three night, give you a thousand pounds spending money and you can see any show in the West End that you wanna see."

"It's gonna be a great day. We'll have lunch, we'll chat about the film," he assured.

In the caption, the Marvel star encouraged fans to enter before the sweepstakes close on February 23, 2025.

Holland stated, "Sweepstakes close 23rd February 2025 at 11:59pm EST. Click the link in my bio to enter - good luck!"

Spider-Man 4, currently filming, is scheduled to release on July 24, 2026.