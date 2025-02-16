Prince Harry warned as Trump will 'support a prosecution' in visa case

Prince Harry's US visa trouble may not be over despite Trump's recent comments

Despite President Donald Trump’s statement that he won’t deport Prince Harry from the U.S., the Duke has been issued a warning that he is “far from off the hook.”

Harry’s visa status in the U.S. has come under fire from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, which has demanded that his visa application be made public so it can be determined if he’s been honest about past drug use in the application. This demand came after the Duke of Sussex revealed in his memoir Spare that he used drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms in the past.

Last week, the US President declared that he won’t deport the Prince if it’s found that he lied about drug use in his application. He told The New York Post: "I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

However, now an insider has warned the Sussexes of Trump’s intentions.

The mole told the Mail: “If Harry answered the drugs question truthfully, that would have triggered a visa waiver process whereby he would have been interviewed and given a waiver. If that is the case, the public has a right to know.”

The source added: “President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.”

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump,” they warned.