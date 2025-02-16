Prince Andrew urged to reveal mystery income for Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew needs to set the record straight on the finances according to experts.

The Duke of York, who will turn 65 next week, is facing a major question about how he funds the upkeep of his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Following his departure as a working royal in 2019, Andrew does not receive any public funding. King Charles also reportedly cut his £1 million annual allowance last year, which has sparked questions about how he can afford living in Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Speaking with OK! Magazine expert Jennie Bond said, "I think Andrew should now either leave Royal Lodge or explain publicly where the money to maintain the terms of the lease is coming from. Assuming it's all perfectly legitimate and accountable, there should be an end to the so-called 'siege'."

"There seems no end to the embarrassment that Andrew can cause the Royal Family. His big brother must despair sometimes - just when things are looking calmer, some new allegation about Andrew comes along."

"I think, though, that the Duke has a pretty thick skin, and his response to most of the accusations is contempt for those who make them. Even at 65 and after all that’s happened to him, Andrew has remained stuck on his status, and it has to be said, his natural arrogance has not deserted him," Jennie added further.

Jenni went on to add that although Prince Andrew won't be returning to royal duties in future, he "has no reason to feel sorry for himself" since he has a "growing and loving" family around him.