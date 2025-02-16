Kaya Scodelario opens up on 'improvised' intimate scenes in 'Skins'

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario has opened up about filming “improvised” sex scenes in Skins back when intimacy coordinators weren’t a thing.

Kaya was cast as Effy Stonem in the coming-of-age drama when she was only 14.

Recalling how the intimate scenes of the show were filmed, she told The Sunday Times, “It was a different time. It was all improvised.”

“It was, ‘OK, here's a sexy scene: go!’ - and that's terrifying. That's like saying, ‘Here's a stunt scene: jump off this bridge!’”

Elsewhere, Kaya recalled trying to lie about her age during casting. She told The Weakest Link presenter Romesh Ranganathan: “It was at the National Youth Theatre on Holloway Road, our school had a fax about it, they were having open auditions. I thought I'd go down to have to have a look. I was too young, you had to be 16 and I was 14.”

“But I knew it was what I wanted to do, I'd loved acting since I was a kind. But I had that thing of [thinking] it wasn't for me, and it would happen for other people,” she continued.

“So I just wanted to go see what an audition looked like, and the creator saw me across the road. I had a Brazil shirt on because it was during the World Cup,” she added.

She shared: "I had big frizzy hair and I was smoking a cigarette, how old school is that? Don't do that kids! And he came over and asked me to audition. I was like "Okay, cool".

Kaya Scodelario then had to confess that she had lied about her age was in fact 14.

"And then anyway, they cast someone else because they said I was too old and the part needed to be 14, so in a panic I called them and said "No, no I am 14! I was just lying".'