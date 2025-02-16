Robert De Niro dubbed 'deadbeat' dad over 'old-school' parenting approach

Robert De Niro welcomed Gia in April 2023

Robert De Niro reportedly doesn’t participate a lot when it comes to parenting his baby daughter Gia.

Robert previously shared that he doesn’t change diapers and leaves that duty to his daughter’s mom Tiffany Chen, 45.

"No, no, but I used to," De Niro said, insisting he did diaper duty for his older kids and helps in raising Gia in other ways.

"I spend my mornings watching (toddler YouTuber) Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” he explained.

Now, an insider says, "It's pretty insensitive to brag about being a deadbeat diaper changer, but he's an old-school guy.”

The tipster continued, telling Radar Online: "He insists he changed diapers with his older kids, but clearly doesn't see it as all that important now. He likes to be the Disneyland dad and swan in and out and leave the heavy lifting to Tiffany,"

The source claimed Chen "tolerates it" but her pals think "think it's lousy" and "feel he would bond better with Gia and strengthen his relationship with Tiffany as well if he stepped up."