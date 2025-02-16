JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares how she keeps her 'Outlander' obsession alive

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, is not ready to say goodbye to Outlander and has found a way to keep her obsession alive long after the show ends.

While having a conversation with Us Weekly, the 45-year-old shared, “I feel like I can work Outlander into almost any conversation that I ever have had. But I have not finished it because I’m, like, pacing myself. I have a few episodes left of the series.”

Swisher loves the show Outlander so much that she has found a way to keep enjoying it even after the final season ends this year.

“What I’ve done is I’ve started to go back to season 1 and I’m rewatching season 1 and I’m gonna hold on to the last few episodes of their last season up until the premiere of the prequel. So I don’t feel the sadness of loss,” the Gossip Girl star explained.

For the unversed, Outlander, which aired the final episode of the second part of the seventh season in December 2024, first came out in 2014 on Starz.

The show revolves around the story of Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, who is a nurse from World War II.

She travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland and meets Jamie, played by Sam Heughan.

Their love story lasts for many years and takes them across different places and wars.

It is pertinent to mention that the eighth and final season of Outlander does not have a release date yet.

However, a prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood will come out this year.

It will follow the love stories of Julia Moriston (played by Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (played by Jeremy Irvine), as well as Ellen MacKenzie (played by Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (played by Jamie Roy).