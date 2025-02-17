Joe Manganiello gets emotional recalling THIS iconic comedian

 
Joe Manganiello got teary when asked about one of his costars who is no longer alive.

In a recent chat with People, while doing a Q&A session, the actor and host was moved by a question during the conversation.

"I got choked up when someone asked me about Paul Reubens," Manganiello told the outlet.

For those unversed Reubens was Manganiello's pal and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday costar.

"But I’m not somebody who needs to be happy all the time. Whatever comes, comes; whatever happens, happens," Sofia Vergara's ex-husband added.

It is pertinent to mention that, the late comedian, also known as Pee-wee Herman, passed away at the age of 70, after battling cancer in July 2023.

After sharing his emotions about his late friend, the Magic Mike star was asked about the last time his dog made him laugh.

Manganiello responded, "She’s the cutest thing in the entire world, so it’s nonstop. Today she was running around under the bed, and I was chasing her." 

