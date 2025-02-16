Leo Woodall opens up about 'awkward' intimate scenes with Renee Zellweger

Leo Woodall stars opposite Renee Zellweger in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

Leo Woodall is opening up about filming sex scenes with Renée Zellweger Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

“Those intimate scenes are kind of awkward, you know?” Woodall told Variety. “It doesn’t matter how sexy it may appear in the final cut — doing it is kind of awkward. So the best thing is for us to kind of just have a laugh with it, and it shines through.”

The latest edition of the Bridget Jones franchise sees Zellweger’s character widowed after the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). She then finds herself in a love triangle with Leo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The actor also noted that he wanted his and Zellweger’s onscreen romance to “feel real” and not act as a “trope-y mechanism for the plot.”

Sharing his take on age-gap relationships, he said, “They’ve existed and they do exist everywhere. We’re just not used to seeing them on-screen.”

“What the Bridget Jones movies do so well is they’re so relatable and they strike so many true chords that people all over the world and across generations can relate to,” he added.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is in cinemas now.