Kate Hudson reflects on hosting THIS live sketch comedy 25 years ago

Kate Husdon gushed over hosting Saturday Night Live 25 years ago as the late-night live sketch comedy show marks its milestone of five decades in the run.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix series Running Point, the 45-year-old actress looked back on hosting SNL in October 2000, at the time Hudso was 21.

“Oh, it was so much fun, honestly, and I got to do it with Radiohead, so I felt very lucky,” she told people.

The Almost Famous star went on to say, “As a young girl growing up, Radiohead was everything to me, and so that was really fun.”

“It’s just a wild ride, you know? I love the cast [now], but I felt like I was in such an all-star SNL era of Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon and Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan,” Husdon gushed, adding, “It was really just amazing. Seth Meyers was one of the writers. Yeah. It was great.”

Speaking about her latest sports comedy project, Running Point, Hudson noted one of the reasons she hopped into the show was to honor the “smart” writers and creators.

“Why this show? (Creator) Mindy Kaling. Loosely based on Jeanie Buss’ life story. Sports. I love sports,” Hudson admitted. ”Sort of playing a comedic version of the first woman to own and run a professional basketball team. Showrunners Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen? No brainer. Netflix. So much fun.”