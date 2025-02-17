 
Geo News

Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal

The star's sudden death shocked the entertainment industry and her fans around the globe.

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Netflix star Kim Sae Rons life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal
Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal

South Korean star Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her home in Seoul at the age of 24.

As per reports, the actress's body was found by her pal who had a scheduled meetup with her. Authorities are looking into the cause of death, however, no evidence of murder has been found.

For those unversed Sae Ron known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and the Netflix series Bloodhounds.

The Netflix star, who began her career at the age of nine, faced major backlash and a break from acting after being involved in a drunk driving incident that occurred in May 2022.

For the incident, she was fined approximately $13,850, per NEW YORK POST.

After making attempts to come back to acting, which also included her role in 2023 Bloodhounds, Kim continued to struggle in the industry. She was reportedly also planning to return with a new name and recently ended shooting Guitar Man.

Kim's other famous roles that won the hearts of her fans are in films like A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, A Girl at My Door and the drama Listen to My Heart. 

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on 'Buffy' sequel
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
'Cobra Kai' star sparks 'fear' in co-star before major scene
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria reveal how they keep their marriage strong
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary
Real reason Led Zeppelin members agreed to open up for documentary
Kate Hudson reflects on hosting THIS live sketch comedy 25 years ago
Kate Hudson reflects on hosting THIS live sketch comedy 25 years ago
Prince Harry fears he may never reconcile with Prince William video
Prince Harry fears he may never reconcile with Prince William
Leo Woodall opens up about 'awkward' intimate scenes with Renee Zellweger
Leo Woodall opens up about 'awkward' intimate scenes with Renee Zellweger
Maya Hawke exposes shocking truth about casting in Hollywood
Maya Hawke exposes shocking truth about casting in Hollywood