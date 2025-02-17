Netflix star Kim Sae Ron's life takes tragic turn after DUI scandal

South Korean star Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her home in Seoul at the age of 24.

As per reports, the actress's body was found by her pal who had a scheduled meetup with her. Authorities are looking into the cause of death, however, no evidence of murder has been found.

For those unversed Sae Ron known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and the Netflix series Bloodhounds.

The Netflix star, who began her career at the age of nine, faced major backlash and a break from acting after being involved in a drunk driving incident that occurred in May 2022.

For the incident, she was fined approximately $13,850, per NEW YORK POST.

After making attempts to come back to acting, which also included her role in 2023 Bloodhounds, Kim continued to struggle in the industry. She was reportedly also planning to return with a new name and recently ended shooting Guitar Man.

Kim's other famous roles that won the hearts of her fans are in films like A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, A Girl at My Door and the drama Listen to My Heart.