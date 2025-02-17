 
Meghan Markle's early exit from Invictus Games hailed as strategic move

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry in Canada to be with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in US

February 17, 2025

Meghan Markle’s has been receiving praises for letting Prince Harry shine following her early departure from the Invictus Games.

Hailing the Duchess of Sussex over her wise move, PR expert Edward Coram James further discussed why Meghan’s stay would have caused more controversy.

Meghan returned to California to be with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry stayed for the event’s conclusion.

Coram James noted that Meghan’s presence could have invited criticism, regardless of her actions. However, by leaving early, she shifted attention back to the athletes and the cause.

He told The Express, "Meghan should leave the Invictus Games to Harry. It’s his project, and he’s more than capable of generating support and attention for this amazing cause.”

"Over the years, their joint brand has become a bit tarnished — not because of anything they did wrong, but because of poor PR management,” the expert added.

"Meghan’s involvement was always going to be a no-win situation - criticised whether she showed up or not. But at the end of the day, it became a distraction for a lot of people.

"She was engaged without being over the top, and affectionate without coming off as too staged. Now, by stepping away and returning home, she’s allowing the focus to shift entirely to the athletes and the cause itself, which is what the Invictus Games are all about.

"It also shows maturity on her part - recognising when to let Harry lead and when to step aside for the greater good of the cause."

