Prince Harry’s mood shifts as he attends Invictus Games without Meghan

Prince Harry appeared “less assured” at the Invictus Games after Meghan Markle returned home to Montecito to be with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

With the Duchess of Sussex gone, Harry is now attending the event alone, with a body language expert claiming that something in the Duke seems to have changed.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James noted that Harry appeared more low-key as he stood in the background rather than taking center stage.

"After being love-bombed by his wife for several days, Harry must have felt the chill of the icy Canadian slopes rather keenly as he emerged to work the Games alone here,” the expert said.

He added, "He seems to be a subtler presence without his wife, posing at the back of this group rather than showboating in the middle, almost looking low-key in his grey knitted cap.

"His chats look a little less upbeat here. His smile is still in place, but he looks a little less assured and up for playful fun.

“It's as though he has more of a desire to merge rather than dominate the poses now, putting the spotlight more on the competitors and fans."