Elon Musk daughter ‘shocked' by news of 13th child

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian, admits that she did not know about her father’s 13th child.



The business tycoon, who secretly welcomed a son with his former girlfriend, Grimes, in 2020, did not tell his 21-year-old about the birth.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels… which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?” the Vivian wrote atop her TikTok video Saturday.

“I found out about the existence of my half brother through Reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace,” she said in the clip.

“This is a real thing that actually happened to me,” she Vivian before adding that “were not on bad terms,” but were simply not speaking at the time.

“I had no idea of this at the time because no one thought to let me know!”