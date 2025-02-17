David Corenswet gets honest about playing 'Superman'

David Corenswet is the new Superman, but he said it was his "most challenging role ever" especially because he played "two sides of the same person."



During an interview with GQ Italia, he said, “Playing Superman was the most challenging role of my career for its scope and physical demands.”

He continued, “Two sides of the same person, a dichotomy dictated by circumstances, the environment and the secret. I focus on doing my best for the director, the crew and my colleagues who have worked at the top of their abilities for months or years. If I do well for them, I think I’ve done everything possible.”

Reports say some DC fans had concerns over the casting of David—partly because of their loyalty to Henry Cavill's Man of Steel—but the trailer of the film washed those worries away.

However, the red cape hero came under fire after some fans claimed CGI was used on the actor’s face in the teaser.

But the director James Gunn clarified on social media, “There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard [Norway] is 100% real, as is David."

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025.