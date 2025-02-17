Adrien Brody wins BAFTA as he calls England his second home

Adrien Brody has been crowned as this year’s best lead actor at the British Academy Film Award for his performance in The Brutalist.

On February 16, the actor took a moment at the Royal Festival Hall stage in London to express his gratitude to his fans and supporters.

“Where do I begin? I am so grateful, and I want to thank this institution for not only honoring me, but for everyone here tonight who's done such great work, and everyone who's been nominated and for acknowledging all of this hard work," Brody began.

"This film is really about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful, and I think that's something we can all relate to. So I congratulate you all. I share this with my fellow esteemed nominees, Ralph, Coleman, Hugh, Timothée, Sebastian, I admire all your work tremendously," Brody continued.

In The Brutalist, Brody portrayed the role of Hungarian-born Jewish architect László Tóth who emigrated to the U.S. to flee the Holocaust.

Brody particularly said thanks to BAFTA voters for supporting his work, he noted, "I want to thank the BAFTA voters. I greatly appreciate this. I also want to thank the British public for embracing me and my creative endeavors," he said.

"I was recently brave enough to step back on the stage here, and lived here for a while in London. This is incredibly meaningful as England has felt quite a bit like home lately," he praised the people of Britain.

While giving a special shout-out to director Brady Corbet and the whole team, he concluded his speech, “This is for our collaborative efforts, I'm so humbled by this. Thank you. I will cherish this.”