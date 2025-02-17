 
Meghan Markle showers love on Prince Harry after powerful Invictus Games speech

February 17, 2025

Meghan Markle sent love to her husband Prince Harry after he delivered a powerful speech concluding Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to support her husband with a video of him receiving standing ovation at the mega event following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tribute.

“So proud of you,” Meghan penned for Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle left for California after spending four days in Canada with Harry for the sporting event to be with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was given a standing ovation Trudeau’s speech, who expressed gratitude to Harry for his dedication towards the Invictus Games.

"To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened," Trudeau said.

"You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality,” he added. "As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal."

