Royal family releases Prince Harry's latest photo 

Prince Harry has also annouced his UK return plan for Invictus Games

February 17, 2025

The royal family of Denmark has released a stunning photo of Prince Harry with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie after the royal couple joined the duke for Invictus Games in Canada.

The Danish Royal House shared photos of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie on Instagram, and in one of the pictures Prince Harry is also seen with them.

The palace also released a statement alongside the photos in Danish language which is translated as “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie attended a number of competitions during the Invictus Games in Canada yesterday to support the Danish participants.

“Among other things, there were two volleyball matches, where Denmark was represented on an international team consisting of athletes from Canada, Romania, Columbia, Nigeria and the USA, and a match where Denmark was represented with 11 players together with two Canadian teammates.”

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark spent time with Prince Harry during the volleyball tournament at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

After the two matches, the Prince and Princess attended a reception for the Danish participants, their relatives and officials.


