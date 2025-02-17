Prince Harry cracks up crowd at Invictus Games with humorous remark

Prince Harry delivered an inspiring speech as he praised the resilience and courage of Invictus Games participants while concluding the event in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex was able to crack up the crowd with a lighthearted remark during his powerful speech while talking of an "in-house joke."

Poking fun at a humorous aspect of the Invictus Games community, Harry said they are making the world a better place “by being your awesome selves."

Sharing how he spent 11 days meeting families from all over the world, "from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities," and that he could see "how you've changed them."

"Being a hero, being a role model, it’s not just about resilience, skill or power. It’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage," Harry, the Duke of Sussex said.

"You give us hope through your healing, honesty and humanity, and of course through your humor! You know exactly what I'm talking about. It's an in-house joke," he added, making the crowd burst into laughter.

"Our entire Invictus community, whether here tonight or watching from home, is making the world a better place, and you’re doing it by being your awesome selves.”

This comes after Michael Harrold, an ex-US marine, revealed how Harry delivered his best “dad joke” during a breakfast gathering with Team USA competitors.

According to The Mirror, Michael revealed that the Duke of Sussex owed him a joke after he shared one that the athlete's son had made up with Harry.

"He asked me 'what is the difference between snow men and snow women?... snowb****!’” Michael recalled. “Everyone laughed."

Michael also praised Harry for engaging with veterans at the event, saying, "For a man of his calibre and his stature to make the time is fantastic."

“He makes the time to talk to people and remembers them from previous times he's met them. He cares."