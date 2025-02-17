Kate Middleton, Prince William embark on romantic, private trip after Kensington Palace announcement

Kate Middleton, Prince William embark on romantic private trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton have embarked on their private romantic trip after the Princess of Wales made gradual return to royal duties following cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, via Hello magazine, the future king and queen are currently enjoying secret Caribbean holiday.

Prince William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are reportedly in Mustique.

The report claims Prince William, Kate and their children flew to the privately owned island on Thursday.

The Wales family is all believed to have flown business class on the same flight.

The royal insider claimed Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis flew to Saint Lucia before taking a private flight to Mustique.

The Daily Mail, citing royal sources, also claimed it is thought that Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton is also with the Wales family.

Meanwhile, Prince William marked the 20th anniversary of BAFTA's Rising Star Award with a pre-recorded video message at this year's Film Awards ceremony after Kensington Palace announced that the couple would not be at the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.