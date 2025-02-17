 
Kourtney Kardashian shares rare snap with stepdaughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker shares daughter Alabama Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler

February 17, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian shared a Valentine's Day moment with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker as well.

The POOSH founder, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday with a glimpse of everything that unfolded in the past few days.

The carousel included moments the reality star shared with her sister Khloe as well as one shot from Travis' Blink-182 concert at the iconic Los Angeles Palladium on Thursday.

The Kardashians star also included a photo with Travis' daughter Alabama, 19, whom she shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Valentine's special post concluded with an image of huge bouquets of roses, capped with the message "Peace & Love."

Travis also shares son Landon, 21, with Moakler and has also adopted her Atiana, 25, whom Shanna welcomed with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is mom to Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together in late 2023, whom they named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

They married in Italy in 2022 after a yearlong courtship and a years-long friendship.

