King Charles 'never wants to humiliate' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has made a big decision about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honorary titles of Duke and Duchess

February 17, 2025

King Charles is reportedly saving his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from humiliation with his major decision, a royal insider has claimed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail per Mirror, Prince Harry’s rift with the royal family continues, but despite all this, King Charles has made it clear he would never humiliate the duke and the duchess.

The monarch has never addressed his rift with the estranged son Harry publicly, instead he apparently has made his enduring loyalty to them known through his actions.

The insider told the publication despite there have been repeated calls to remove Prince Harry and Meghan's honorary titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that this is something King Charles would not even contemplate.

The source close to King Charles has revealed that the monarch is "not a punitive man" and would "never want to humiliate" Harry and Meghan.

Although the Palace is reportedly "considering all options", the insiders have insisted that such as downgrade "is just something that would not be considered".

