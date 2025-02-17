Prince William feels ‘sad’ seeing brother Prince Harry’s loneliness

A royal source has revealed that Prince William is concerned for his brother Prince Harry despite their years-long estrangement.

According to a report by Heat Magazine, the Prince of Wales is “saddened” for the Duke of Sussex but still does not find in his heart to forgive him.

The insider said that even though William acknowledges the bond of blood that ties them together, he remains unmoved by occasional attempts at reconciliation from Harry.

William, the Prince of Wales, dismissed Harry’s efforts towards making amends as “half-hearted gestures,” the source claimed.

They said, “William sees that Harry is lonely and is clearly lost in his new life, and it saddens him. Even if they’re estranged, there’s that bloodline that binds them together and always will.”

“But he’s not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito.

“The bottom line is that Harry has a mountain to climb if he wants his UK family back – and as far as William is concerned, he’s done the kind of damage that is utterly unforgivable.”