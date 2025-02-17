Drake announces surprising giveaway after emotional engagement proposal

Drake blessed a couple with a surprise giveaway at his Anita Max Win tour, on Sunday.

On February 16, his Sydney show concert turned into an engagement venue when a concert goer got down on one knee to propose his ladylove with a diamond ring, as per Music News.

At that time, the Rapper asked the team to display the couple’s heartwarming moment on the big screen so the crowd could witness the proposal.

While helping the lovebirds to get engaged, the YOU MY EVERYTHING singer said, "Put the ring on her, man, put that ring on her, man, you can kiss later."

Moreover, Drake told the audience, "Maybe a long time ago we had somebody get married at one of our gigs, it's been years, it's been years."

"Listen, from me to you, from me to you, we're sending you on a honeymoon wherever you want to go in the world, and I'm gonna give 25k,” he added.

The crowd echoed with cheers, when the girl accepted a marriage proposal, and the Canadian singer announced honeymoon sponsorship for them with a $25,000 giveaway.

Before concluding, the 38-year-old singer wished the couple, “Congratulations, congratulations."

The seventh tour of the hip-hop singer began on February 4, 2025 and is set to be concluded on March 16, 2025.