Robert Irwin's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed

'Growing Up Wild' star's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed

Robert Irwin has seemingly ended his secret romance with Australia Zoo worker Charlotte Briggs after filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (IAC)

For the unversed, the pair was first seen together in July 2024 when they arrived in Sydney and looked close before Robert's appearance on The Project.

Later, it was reported that the couple started dating in November last year, but now, sources told Daily Mail Australia that their plans to make the relationship public have “fizzled.”

The insiders shared, “The itinerary has changed and what has changed for Robert personally is what has many over here suspecting that his post-jungle relationship is over.”

Sources went on to note that the 21-year-old conservationist planned a trip with Charlotte after coming back from IAC as she used to work in public relations at his zoo in Australia.

However, it appears that those plans are not happening because Robert is currently busy with other projects.

“The plan was to have some time off after IAC wrapped filming. However, Terri Irwin has been busy booking her son for more opportunities immediately on his return. Which ruled out any chance of rekindling the romance," the sources added.

Notably, this alleged split happened after a family friend gave the Wild But True alum advice about his bond with his mother, Terri, and told him to set boundaries with her if he wants his future relationships to work.