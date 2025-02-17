Prince Harry's confusion without Meghan Markle captured

A body language expert has just touched on the major difference in aura Prince Harry exhibited after Meghan Markle left the Invictus Games to spend Valentines Day with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The expert in question is Ms Judi James and she spoke to The Mirror about everything.

The conversation began with her noting how much of a difference was observed since the Duke looked “less assured” without his wife by his side.

Reportedly, “after being love-bombed by his wife for several days, Harry must have felt the chill of the icy Canadian slopes rather keenly as he emerged to work the Games alone here.”

Ms James even added that, “he seems to be a subtler presence without his wife, posing at the back of this group rather than showboating in the middle, almost looking low-key in his grey knitted cap.”

Even “His chats look a little less upbeat here,” she also added near the end but admitted, “His smile is still in place” despite him looking “a little less assured and up for playful fun.”