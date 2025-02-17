Prince Harry says 'mission' of IGF continues

Prince Harry has said that the Invictus Games have once again proven that no matter the challenge, the strength of the human spirit knows no bounds.

In a statement on his and Meghan Markle’s website following the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada, Prince Harry said “Canada, you did it again. Thank you.”

He further said, “A huge thank you to the cities of Vancouver and Whistler, whose warm welcome and commitment to excellence made this event unforgettable. And to the many volunteers who gave their time, energy, and hearts, we thank you for being the backbone of this event.”

Prince Harry added, “The Games may be over, but the mission of the Invictus Games Foundation continues: to support and empower those who serve and have served.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father’s statement further reads, “Whether standing on the podium, cheering from the sidelines, or pushing past their limits to achieve personal milestones, every competitor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who have been fortunate enough to witness this event.”

Harry added the Invictus Games have once again proven that no matter the ‘challenge, the strength of the human spirit knows no bounds’.