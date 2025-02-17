Taylor Swift's finally reacting to Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been feeling all sorts of ways about her friendship with Blake Lively it appears.

For those unversed, the reason for this reconsideration came after text exchanges between Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni came out.

They alleged that Lively had ‘dragons’ who would protect her, ‘for better or for worse’.

Hence, an insider close to Heat World recently touched on the impact its all had.

Per the source, “Taylor is seriously reconsidering her friendship with Blake, and is actively in damage control right now.”

Because “the whole drama with Justin has spiralled out of control, and it seems as if Blake has implicated Taylor and kind of thrown her under the bus a bit.”

The insider also admitted, “Taylor has some of the best people in the business around her and they can all see how negative the fight is affecting the public’s opinion of Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, and she wants no part of that.”

All ion all, “she’s America’s sweetheart and wants to stay that way,” they also added before signing off.