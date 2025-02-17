Is Tom Hanks a Trump supporter?

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is receiving backlash after his appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The "Forest Gump" actor played a Trump supporter for the show's 50th anniversary special wearing a MAGA hat and sporting a rural accent.

The actor also played the same character in a 2016 SNL skit that aired just days before President Donald Trump was elected to his first term in office.

Reacting to the controversial skit on X, Link Lauren, former political advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it a "tired trope," and suggested it's the reason the show's rating is dropping.

For Tom Hanks fans, who are not aware of his political association, the actor is not a Trump supporter.

He has publicly expressed his opposition to the republican, notably criticizing Trump's comments and behavior, particularly in relation to the "Access Hollywood" tape and Trump's lack of political experience.

Hanks has also endorsed political figures from the Democratic party, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.



