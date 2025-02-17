 
Geo News

Is Tom Hanks a Trump supporter?

Hollywood star Tom Hanks sparks controversy with SNL 50 appearance

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Is Tom Hanks a Trump supporter?

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is receiving backlash after his appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The "Forest Gump" actor played a Trump supporter for the show's 50th anniversary special wearing a MAGA hat and sporting a rural accent.

The actor also played the same character in a 2016 SNL skit that aired just days before President Donald Trump was elected to his first term in office. 

Reacting to the controversial skit on X, Link Lauren, former political advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it a "tired trope," and suggested it's the reason the show's rating is dropping.

For Tom Hanks fans, who are not aware of his political association, the actor is not a Trump supporter. 

He has publicly expressed his opposition to the republican, notably criticizing Trump's comments and behavior, particularly in relation to the "Access Hollywood" tape and Trump's lack of political experience. 

Hanks has also endorsed political figures from the Democratic party, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.


'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look
'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move shows 2025 is 'make or break' year for Sussexes video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move shows 2025 is 'make or break' year for Sussexes
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who played cupid in their love story
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who played cupid in their love story
True extent of Prince William writhing anger comes to light
True extent of Prince William writhing anger comes to light
Adam Sandler breaks red carpet tradition with ‘terrible' feeling at ‘SNL' event
Adam Sandler breaks red carpet tradition with ‘terrible' feeling at ‘SNL' event
The cast of 'Frozen' reunites at the Nederlander Theatre
The cast of 'Frozen' reunites at the Nederlander Theatre
Prince George 'reveals' who calls the shots in Prince William's house
Prince George 'reveals' who calls the shots in Prince William's house
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look